Gideon Amos selected for Taunton Deane constituency

The Somerset County Gazette reports:

Gideon Amos will be hoping it’s third time lucky when he contests the Taunton Deane seat at the next General Election.

Mr Amos has been officially chosen to stand for the LibDems at the next poll – he previously lost out to Conservative Rebecca Pow in 2017 and 2019…

He said: “People are fed up with the chaos of Conservative rule.

“Freeing people from the financial uncertainty – and the poverty – that too many have been plunged into by today’s Conservative party, fairness, and the natural order of the planet, are the liberal values vitally needed to bring stability and decency back to our country’s politics.

“For the Conservatives in charge for 12 years, it’s still one rule for them and another for the rest of us…

“My experience contesting the two snap General Elections recently won us a seven per cent increase in share of the vote, on each occasion, here in Taunton Deane, which alongside our winning of every local election held in this constituency since 2019, just shows how far and how fast support for decent Liberal values is once again on the rise – and how possible a win over the Conservatives now is as we keep building on our support, listening and working for local people all year round.” …

Mr Amos grew up in Somerset and works on renewable energy projects including some of the largest offshore wind farm projects in the world. He was awarded the OBE for services to sustainable development.