Dan Boatright selected for West Worcestershire

A local press release brings the news:

West Worcestershire’s Liberal Democrat members are pleased to announce that in a democratic election they have chosen Councillor Dan Boatright as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate.

Living just outside Pershore, Dan is a District and County Councillor in Pershore, with a well-earned reputation for good communication and for hard work, especially in working with local people to resolve issues of concern.

Dan comes from an army family so lived in Germany for much of his childhood. After university, he had experience of several careers – as an archaeologist, then geologist before becoming a teacher. After working at Worcester Sixth Form College for several years, he taught in inner city Birmingham, with some of the highest levels of deprivation and poverty in the country.

He is particularly passionate about the environment and the challenges of climate change. Dan has always championed the need to fund our schools and colleges properly and has a national reputation for campaigning to ensure young people are supported. He believes strongly in the need to reduce social disadvantage and provide opportunities for all.

Dan says: “I am honoured and humbled to be selected as the Lib Dem PPC for West Worcestershire. I look forward to continuing to work with all our fantastic councillors and activists in the constituency to ensure we have a fairer society.

“The Conservatives have trashed the economy and have got bogged down in trying to defend a hard Brexit that is holding our economy back. Inflation is through the roof, people are struggling to afford the essentials, our schools are crumbling and ambulances are queuing round the hospitals. The government’s only answer is to plan tax and service cuts that will affect the poorest. I will work with all residents to ensure they are heard and get the public services we deserve.”