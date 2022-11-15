Andover town councillor joins Liberal Democrats

The Andover Advertiser reports:

An independent town councillor in Andover has announced he has joined a political party.

Cllr Jason Sangster who represents Romans ward confirmed that he joined Liberal Democrats – just six months ahead of the elections.

He was elected to Andover Town Council in October 2020.

Cllr Sangster said he has always supported the political ideologies of Liberal Democrats and this was the right time for him to join the party.