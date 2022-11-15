Political

Andover town councillor joins Liberal Democrats

The Andover Advertiser reports:

An independent town councillor in Andover has announced he has joined a political party.

Cllr Jason Sangster who represents Romans ward confirmed that he joined Liberal Democrats – just six months ahead of the elections.

He was elected to Andover Town Council in October 2020.

Cllr Sangster said he has always supported the political ideologies of Liberal Democrats and this was the right time for him to join the party.

Welcome, Jason.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.