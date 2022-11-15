Tariq Mahmood selected for Ealing Southall

Ealing Today reports:

The Liberal Democrats have selected their candidate to contest the Southall constituency in the next general election.

Tariq Mahmood becomes their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the seat which is currently held for Labour by Virendra Sharma with a large majority.

Mr Mahmood said, “I have stood for election in parliamentary seats three times; the last being in Ealing Southall in 2019 where I more than doubled the vote share so I am very familiar with the local issues. I am a consultant gastroenterologist and have worked in the NHS for more than 25 years. I have spent most of my life, especially socially, in Southall.”

He added, “I have wide experience from NHS dealing with problems of people, management, teamwork and leadership skills which are all transferable to be a good MP. I am incredibly proud to have been selected to be the Liberal Democrat candidate when the next General Election takes place.”