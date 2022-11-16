Thank you!

I am delighted to have been re-elected as Federal Party President of the Liberal Democrats, winning on the first round.

I would like to start by thanking all those who took part in this election, whether or not they supported me. We should be really proud of our democracy as the only major party which truly offers one member one vote, so we can be confident that those that win our elections really are their party’s choice. In return, I look forward to representing every one of our members.

During the campaign many of those members told me what they thought needed to be done to improve the party. I heard many great ideas and will do my very best to act on them. I am committed to continuing to listen and learn from our wider membership.

My priority now – working with the Leader, the CEO and the new Board and committees – is to get back to strengthening the party, as a campaigning organisation and as a champion of those ignored (and worse) by this terrible government.

I’m looking ahead to supporting all our candidates running for election in May 2023, and our parliamentary candidates preparing for a General Election whenever it happens.

My

congratulations to all those who will be elected today. I look forward to working with you.

Finally, I would like to offer my thanks to the Returning Officer, and all his team for their hard work, to the Chairs of the State Parties for organising hustings, and all those who helped to make this election happen.

