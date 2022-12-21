Ian Roome selected for North Devon

The North Devon Gazette reports:

Cllr Ian Roome, who represents Barnstaple North on Devon County Council, has been selected to fight the next General Election for the Liberal Democrats in North Devon, winning a members vote which concluded on Monday night. Ian Roome moved to North Devon in 1989 for his posting at RAF Chivenor. He has been Mayor of Barnstaple three times, now well known as a local charity fundraiser.

North Devon is also where a council by-election win recently gave the Lib Dems a majority on the local council.

