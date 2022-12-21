“Serious damage to our economy” – the impact of Brexit

From today’s The Independent:

Brexit has cost the UK a staggering £33bn in lost trade and investment, according to a new study that found that the economic damage is even worse than previously feared.

Research by the Centre for European Reform (CER), shared with The Independent, shows that Britain’s economy is 5.5 per cent smaller than it would have been if the country had remained inside the EU…

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for international development, said the research showed that the government’s approach to trade with the EU “is doing serious damage to our economy”.

She added: “Their decision to pile endless reels of red tape on British business was based on ideology, not pragmatism. It is small businesses, fishermen and farmers paying the price for this botched Conservative trade deal.”