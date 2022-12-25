Christmas messages from the Liberal Democrats

First up, party leader Ed Davey, who gets bonus points for mentioning chocolate in the first sentence:

Next, Scottish leader Alex Cole-Hamilton:

Christmas is a time for reflection, and I think it’s important to take stock of the challenges

we’ve faced over the last year.

In February we saw the return of war to Europe for the first time in decades. The ongoing

crisis in Ukraine has rewritten international relationships and prompted an astonishing wave

of generosity from Scots opening their homes to take in those fleeing Putin’s war.

The soaring cost of energy bills and inflation has bitten into household finances, and our

health service has faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

and more than a decade of SNP mismanagement.

On each of these issues Scottish Liberal Democrats have sought to offer considered and

constructive solutions, from pressing the government to support refugees, to an emergency

national insultation programme and new support for mental health.

Despite these challenges, I remain optimistic about the future of our country. The spirit of

Christmas reminds us that no matter how difficult things may seem, we can always find

hope in the love and support of our friends, family, and community.

It would be strange to end any reflection on the year gone by without mentioning the

death of Queen Elizabeth II. For many she has be symbol of constancy in our lives and it will

be strange for a Christmas to pass without her address to the nation.

I also want to take this opportunity to thank all of the key workers in our hospitals, care

homes, GP surgeries, transport, schools and supermarkets, many of whom will be working

today. I want you to know that my party appreciate your work and will fight your corner.

As we look ahead to the coming year, I pledge to continue working tirelessly on your behalf

to address the challenges we face and build a brighter future for our country. May this

Christmas season bring you and your loved one’s health, happiness, and the joy of the

season.”