Liberal Democrats in the New Year’s Honours List

Congratulations to the fellow Liberal Democrats spotted so far in the New Year’s Honours List. Although I have misgivings about some political honours that get dished out (no, being paid to be a minster and sitting behind a desk for years doing a mediocre job does not deserve special recognition), there are many people who do amazing things who are deserving of recognition.

So congratulations to the following Liberal Democrats, who have all done huge amounts for their community and our society:

Do let me know of any other names I may have missed so far.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis