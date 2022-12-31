VIDEO: Ed Davey’s New Year message

Here’s the new film from the Liberal Democrats:

Happy New Year!

There’s a lot to look back on fondly in 2022.

The wonderful Jubilee street parties that brought communities together after so long kept apart by Covid.

The Lionesses brought football home at Wembley, and the men’s team put on a brilliant run at the World Cup too.

And another fantastic by-election victory for the Liberal Democrats!

But it has been a very difficult year too:

Vladimir Putin’s appalling war that has claimed the lives of thousands of brave Ukrainians.

Political chaos in the Conservative party, inflicting economic chaos on the rest of us.

And, of course, the very sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The end of a truly magnificent reign.

The New Year is an opportunity to turn the page and look ahead. And although things are tough for millions, I sense change is possible – so I look to the New Year with hope and optimism.

In 2023, we can look forward to a truly historic and joyful occasion for our family of nations: the coronation of our new King.

Another chance for people to come together and celebrate in our communities and – hopefully – under clear skies.

So for 2023, I wish you and your family all the best.

Let’s hope it’s a year of fresh starts – in more ways than one.