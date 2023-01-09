Conservative councillor joins Lib Dems in Cambridgeshire

CambsNews reports:

A county and district councillor quit the Conservative Party blaming Liz Truss “for car crashing the economy: it was the last straw”…

Cllr [Douglas] Dew represents the Hemingfords and Fenstanton on the county council and is one of two Conservatives representing Hemingford Grey and Houghton on Huntingdonshire District Council…

Cllr Dew said he had always been “left of centre of the Conservative Party but it has moved so far in the other direction, I no longer recognise it”.

He said his disaffection began long before Liz Truss became Prime Minister, and he disagreed on many issues with Boris Johnson.