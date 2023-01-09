PODCAST – Why does Lords reform so often fail, and how can it be got right next time?
Many attempts at reforming the House of Lords have been made. Many attempts have failed.
So what can would-be reformers learn from the failures of their predecessors to achieve more?
Professor Meg Russell, director of the Constitution Unit at UCL, joined me to share her expertise on this in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts. Listeners may wish to enjoy her correcting me on voting systems.
Show notes
- Meg Russell on the podcast previously, talking about reforming the House of Commons.
- The Changing Role of the House of Lords: the Constitution Unit’s research on the House of Lords.
- The House of Lords Appointments Commission.
- The Parliamentary Battle over Brexit by Meg Russell and Lisa James: Bookshop (independent bookshops) / Amazon / Waterstones.*
- The Constitution Unit on Twitter.
