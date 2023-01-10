The government is failing to protect people’s right to vote

The Electoral Commission is kicking off its publicity campaign to warn people about the new voter ID laws coming into force for the May elections.

Those laws are still a solution in search of a problem given how exceptionally thin the evidence there is of real world problems that the laws would stop. But that hasn’t stopped the government, and hence Sarah Olney’s reaction:

No amount of money will make this undemocratic policy work. The change to how we vote should be scrapped to save taxpayer money, but most importantly of all, protect people’s right to vote. Every Brit denied their vote for not having ID on them is a scandal. There will be public outrage in May when people are denied their vote for this pointless change.

