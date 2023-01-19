Political

It’s a January miracle! Fence repaired after eight years

There’s been a fence left broken for eight years on Highgate Hill, near Archway Station. (One of the more positive aspects of Google Street’s all seeing eye is that it provides a handy documentary record for things like this, showing that it has been continuously broken for that long.)

Broken fence, Highgate Hill

Several months of chasing from me later (because one report wasn’t enough, nor was two…), and now it looks like this:

Repaired fence, Highgate Hill

One more bit of chasing from me to come to see if the council wants to figure out how it forgot about the broken fence or why I had to report it repeatedly.

Although on the up side, at least this one didn’t take nine years.

As for what next? I reckon it may feature Thames Water…

