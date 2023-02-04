PODCAST – How to build houses, and win elections

For the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I’m speaking with Cllr Keith House, leader of Eastleigh Council. The local team has an impressive record of building houses on green fields and (yet also) getting re-elected. How have they managed this combo, and what can other Liberal Democrats learn from it?

