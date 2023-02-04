PODCAST – How to build houses, and win elections
For the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I’m speaking with Cllr Keith House, leader of Eastleigh Council. The local team has an impressive record of building houses on green fields and (yet also) getting re-elected. How have they managed this combo, and what can other Liberal Democrats learn from it?
Take a listen to find out…
Show notes
- Howards’ Way.
- How the first Liberal was elected to Eastleigh Council – and how politics didn’t have a golden age
- Cllr Keith House on Twitter.
- Image by Peter H from Pixabay.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
