Pair of Lib Dems gains in council by-elections

Three Liberal Democrat candidates for the four principal authority council by-elections this week, which is one up on the last time these seats were up.

First up, that ward with a Lib Dem candidate after none last time. It didn’t just have a Lib Dem candidate. It now has a Lib Dem councillor:

Congratulations, Geoff Seeff! That’s a Lib Dem gain from independents.

London Lib Dem may recall Geoff as having been an activist in London for many years before moving over to Cambridgeshire.

But Geoff’s wasn’t the only gain:

Congratulations to new councillor John Martin, winning a ward in the marginal St Ives constituency.

Thank you to James Goldman for standing for the Lib Dems.

More results as they come.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

Understanding the opinion polls

For understanding what is happening in politics, by-elections have the advantage of being real votes in real ballot boxes. But the opinion polls have the advantage of trying to be a representative sample of voters, not just those in the places that happen to have by-elections. To understand the polls properly – and what they do and don’t really tell us – see my book, Polling UnPacked: The History, Uses and Abuses of Political Opinion Polls.

