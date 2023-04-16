It’s an April miracle! Thames Water finally cleans graffiti
After January’s fence miracle, it’s time for another one, this time courtesy of Thames Water (once again):
Phew! First reported graffiti to Thames Water the year before last, and then after writing to the CEO pointing out it was the first anniversary of me having raised the issue directly with her… it’s been cleaned.
Now if only UK Power Networks would repair their broken fences on the same site…
