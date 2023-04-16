Political

It’s an April miracle! Thames Water finally cleans graffiti

After January’s fence miracle, it’s time for another one, this time courtesy of Thames Water (once again):

Thames Water site on Mount View Road, Haringey

Phew! First reported graffiti to Thames Water the year before last, and then after writing to the CEO pointing out it was the first anniversary of me having raised the issue directly with her… it’s been cleaned.

Now if only UK Power Networks would repair their broken fences on the same site…

