Oadby and Wigston: doubly unusual

Oadby and Wigston Council is an unusually small council, being less than the size of a Parliamentary constituency. But it’s also got an unusually large Lib Dem council group, which has been in power since 1991.

So it was great to be out campaigning with Samia Haq and the team this weekend:

Mark Pack and Samia Haq campaigning with the team in Oadby and Wigston

It’s also the place where – if things go right in the elections – a bit of party history will be made this May. So far in our history, every single Liberal Democrat council leader has been white – something which should spur us to extra efforts to improve our diversity.

There are a couple of places where we may break that run this May, which would be a very welcome milestone to finally reach.

