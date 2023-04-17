PODCAST – Where is the Conservative Party going and how did it get here?

I really enjoyed reading Professor Tim Bale’s new book, The Conservative Party After Brexit. So who better to have on the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts to discuss the point of such books, how such an apparently ramshackle party keeps on winning elections, the power of party conference speeches and what Rishi Sunak’s politics really are than the man himself? Tim that is, rather than the PM.

