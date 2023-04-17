PODCAST – Where is the Conservative Party going and how did it get here?
I really enjoyed reading Professor Tim Bale’s new book, The Conservative Party After Brexit. So who better to have on the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts to discuss the point of such books, how such an apparently ramshackle party keeps on winning elections, the power of party conference speeches and what Rishi Sunak’s politics really are than the man himself? Tim that is, rather than the PM.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- The Conservative Party After Brexit: Turmoil and Transformation by Tim Bale – Bookshop (independent bookshops) / Amazon / Waterstones.* I was kindly provided with an advance copy by the publishers.
- Tim Bale on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
- Check out some of this show’s most popular previous episodes.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
* This list includes affiliate links which generate a commission for each sale made.
Leave a Reply