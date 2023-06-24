Political

I turned down a chocolate ice cream from a voter

No prizes for guessing which by-election I headed to this weekend:

It is a constituency that any Lib Dem activist would immediately feel at home in, from the gardens to the roads:

Lib Dem garden poster outside a house in Frome
Garden posters already appearing.
Mark Pack pointing at a pothole in Frome
You know what to do when you see a pothole.

Though the HQ had a more cultured foyer than most:

Art gallery at entrance to Lib Dem HQ
The Lib Dem by-election HQ is through the doorway at the back.

Good fun was had canvassing, including with Jon, out for his first ever canvassing session:

Mark Pack with canvassing colleagues

One kind person I canvassed offered my a chocolate ice cream. I had to decline pointing out how cross the rest of the canvassing team would be if I reappeared around the corner happily eating it…

There’s already a great buzz around the campaign and so many people unhappy with the government and needing just that little extra nudge to vote for Sarah Dyke. Do come and help if you can – especially remembering just how close by-elections can be.

