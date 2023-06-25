Do 15% of people think it isn’t acceptable to drink tea during a Zoom meeting?

For my sins, I spend a lot of time on Zoom. No, let me get that right. For my transgressions, I spend a lot of time on Zoom, but for my sins, I spend a lot of time on Teams.

Often that involves chairing a meeting, or the occasional block of cheese session, both of which make the evolving etiquette around video calls always of interest to me.

Handily, YouGov has some new polling on this, including the question of whether you should have your camera on:

Thinking about when people are working from home and participating in virtual meetings (i.e. Zoom call, Google Meet etc.), do you think each of the following is or is not acceptable? Turning your camera off



It is acceptable in any meeting – 29% It is only acceptable in informal/internal meetings – 22% It is not acceptable in any meeting – 32%

The variation by age is striking, with only 16% of 18-24 year olds saying turning the camera off is not acceptable in any meeting but rising to 38% of the 50-64 year olds and 58% of the 65+. (Though for the 65+, I wonder how many have experienced a work video call to base their views on?)

There is a similar pattern across other questions, with generally the younger you are, the more acceptable you find it to have more casual clothing, children or pets around or foodstuffs being consumed.

One of those answers, however, is likely not quite what it seems:

Drinking (non-alcoholic drink) It is acceptable in any meeting – 56% It is only acceptable in informal/internal meetings – 22% It is not acceptable in any meeting – 15%

Strictly speaking, that means 15% of people are saying it is not acceptable to drink a cup of tea during even an informal work meeting.

This is, I suspect, a case where when people are asked to answer a large number of questions quickly on topics they’ve not thought about deeply, the subtlety of question wording can have a big impact. In this case the using of “drinking” (with the connotations that word often has) and the absence of a prompt such as “tea”, “coffee” or even “water”.

It is a guess, but I’m pretty sure 15% of people wouldn’t have said taking a sip of water during a meeting is not acceptable.

Full data here.

Get the essential polling book