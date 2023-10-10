Brian Paddick appointed non-executive director at the Met

Former police officer and Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London Brian Paddick is taking up a new role with the Met Police:

Life peer Lord Brian Paddick and business leader Rebecca George CBE have joined Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley’s most senior decision making board as non-executive directors.

As non-executive directors Lord Paddick and Ms George will advise, bring independent oversight, external perspective and challenge into the Metropolitan Police Service as it goes through change and reform to deliver More Trust, Less Crime, and High Standards for Londoners.

Lord Paddick joined the Met as a constable in 1976. As borough commander he built a strong relationship between the police and communities in Lambeth. He retired as a deputy assistant commissioner in 2007.

Since 2013, Lord Paddick has been an active member of the House of Lords, spending most of that time as a frontbench spokesperson on Home Affairs. He is now a non-affiliated member of the House of Lords.

Lord Paddick said: “There is no alternative but to reform the Met. The people of London need the police, and the police need the support of the public. I hope to help bring both together to make London safer.”