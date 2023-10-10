Chris Lucas selected for new Hitchin constituency

The Comet reports:

The Liberal Democrats have announced that Chris Lucas will be their candidate for Hitchin at the next general election.

Cllr Lucas is a lecturer in business and law at North Herts College, and is currently a North Herts councillor for Hitchin Priory ward.

He was elected in 2022, winning the seat from the Conservatives, and is now serving as vice-chair of the council…

The existing Hitchin and Harpenden constituency is set to be split in two at the next general election, with one constituency for Hitchin and another for Harpenden and Berkhamsted.

Cllr Lucas will face Bim Afolami, the incumbent Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, who has announced that he will be standing for the Hitchin constituency.