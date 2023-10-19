Lib Dems score another Shropshire by-election win with huge swing from Conservatives

Six by-elections this week, two Parliamentary and four principal authority local by-elections.

But before we get to the Parliamentary contests, yet another Lib Dem win with a huge swing from the Conservatives in Shropshire:

Many congratulations to new councillor Colin Taylor and the team.

On winning, he said:

People are fed up of incompetent Conservative leadership at Shropshire Council. As well as this, the chaos and shift to the extreme at a national level is turning people off the Tories in traditional areas like Alveley and Claverley – they are looking for an alternative. I’ve lived in Alveley for 48 years, and served this area on the parish and district before. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in again and giving my home division the decent representation it deserves. It seems to me that bit by bit, Shropshire’s blue remembered hills are turning a liberal gold.

Council results to come: Horsleys, Surrey (Paul Kennedy), Warndon Parish South (Paul Jagger), Warndon Parish (Sarah Murray), Alveley

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

