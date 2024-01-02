We are the European party in Parliament and among British people – Margaret Thatcher
Back when not only Ted Heath but also Margaret Thatcher were cited as pro-Europeans and the Conservatives wanted closer cooperation on foreign policy across the EU (the European Community as was), for the 1984 European Parliament elections:
