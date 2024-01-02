History

We are the European party in Parliament and among British people – Margaret Thatcher

Back when not only Ted Heath but also Margaret Thatcher were cited as pro-Europeans and the Conservatives wanted closer cooperation on foreign policy across the EU (the European Community as was), for the 1984 European Parliament elections:

Conservative 1994 Euro elections leaflet - inside
Conservative 1994 Euro elections leaflet - outside
Click/tap on the images for larger versions.

