Lib Dems select local councillor to fight Kingswood by-election 

As campaigning kicks off in the Kingswood by-election, the Liberal Democrats have announced local councillor Andrew Brown as their candidate.

Andrew will look to build on the party’s local winning streak, following the Liberal Democrats major gains in South Gloucestershire during the 2023 local elections, which ousted the Conservatives from power.

The Liberal Democrat campaign will focus on holding the Conservative party to account over their continued broken promises on the NHS, failure to tackle the cost of living crisis, and complacency while water communities pump raw sewage into waterways across Gloucestershire.

Andrew has lived in the South West for 18 years and has represented the Hengrove and Whitchurch Park ward in Bristol since 2021 where he is currently Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrat council group. He chairs the Audit Committee and sits on the Oversight and Scrutiny Management Board. Outside of his councillor role, Andrew works in financial services and is dedicated to helping people with their pensions and investments.

Liberal Democrat candidate for the Kingswood by-election Cllr Andrew Brown said:

Local people I’ve spoken to are fed up of being taken for granted by this out of touch Conservative government, and this by-election is proof that even Conservative MPs are tired of it. The people of South Gloucestershire have been woefully let down for far too long by the Conservative party. Our local NHS services have been neglected by Conservative Ministers, hard working families have been left to suffer the repercussions of the cost of living crisis with little help and our local waterways are being damaged. I am delighted that voters in Kingswood are finally being given the opportunity to send a message to Rishi Sunak and choose an MP that deeply cares about this community.

Details of the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries, showing how they compare with the previous ones, are available from the House of Commons Library.

