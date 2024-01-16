Political

How big is the boost for the Conservatives from the new Parliamentary boundaries?

Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher have their authoritative analysis of the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries out, and the impact of the changes on parties.

The key thing to remember about their analysis is that it doesn’t, indeed can’t, take into account how parties would have campaigned differently if the new boundaries had been in place at the last general election. This particularly matters for parties like the Liberal Democrats where the level of campaign activity varies massively from seat to seat, and so an area that got no campaigning last time might have got a by-election style level of campaigning had the boundaries been different.

Even so, the Thrasher and Rallings figures provide a handy basic benchmark, particularly for the larger parties. It’s notable how limited the boost to the Conservatives is from the new boundaries, especially given that they need all they help they can get at the moment.

See also this analysis from John Curtice.

