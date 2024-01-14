43 more Liberal Democrat PPCs announced

Following my previous update of 45 new Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidates, there’s been another 43 made public. So once again take a deep breath and wish good luck to…

Blackpool North: Bill Greene, Blaydon and Consett: Vicky Anderson, Cardiff South and Penarth: Alex Wilson, Chatham and Aylesford: Nick Chan, Chesham and Amersham: Sarah Green (surprise!), Chingford and Woodford Green: Josh Hadley, Clwyd East: Alec Dauncey, Daventry: Jonathan Harris, East Grinstead and Uckfield: Benedict Dempsey, Edinburgh South West: Bruce Wilson, Gateshead Central and Whickham: Ron Beadle, Gloucester: Rebecca Trimnell, Gower: Franck Banza, Hackney North and Stoke Newington: Rebecca Jones, Halesowen: Ryan Priest, Hammersmith and Chiswick: Eraj Rostaqi, Hove and Portslade: Michael Wang, Huntingdon: Mark Argent, Jarrow and Gateshead East: James Rickelton, Knowsley: Kate Tipton, Lancaster and Wyre: Matt Severn, Leicester West: Benjamin Feist, Liverpool Garston: John Hyland, Liverpool Riverside: Rebecca Turner, Liverpool West Derby: Kayleigh Halpin, Mid Cheshire: Jack Price-Harbach, Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey: Neil Alexander, North Dorset: Gary Jackson, North East Derbyshire: Ross Shipman, North Northumberland: Natalie Younes, North West Norfolk: Rob Colwell, Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton: Hannah Kitching, Paisley and Renfrewshire North: Grant Toghill, Paisley and Renfrewshire South: Jack Clark, Pontypridd: David Mathias, Runcorn and Helsby: Chris Rowe, South Devon: Caroline Voaden, South Dorset: Matt Bell, Swansea West: Mike O’Carroll, Vale of Glamorgan: Steven Rajam, Warrington North: David Crowther, West Suffolk: Henry Batchelor and Ynys Môn: Leena Farhat.

Details of the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries, showing how they compare with the previous ones, are available from the House of Commons Library.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

