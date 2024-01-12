Will it be the TikTok general election … or the Zoom general election?
Professor Kate Dommett is one of the UK’s absolute top rank experts on political campaigning, data and the internet. So who better to have back on Never Mind The Bar Charts to talk about how parties use data and what the next general election might bring?
Show notes
- Data-Driven Campaigning and Political Parties: Five Advanced Democracies Compared by Katharine Dommett, Glenn Kefford and Simon Kruschinski: available from Amazon, Waterstones and independent bookshops.*
- My previous scepticism about the impact of Cambridge Analytica.
- Using a Personality-Profiling Algorithm to Investigate Political Microtargeting: Assessing the Persuasion Effects of Personality-Tailored Ads on Social Media: an academic study showing how targeting people by personality type could work.
- The small effects of political advertising are small regardless of context, message, sender, or receiver: Evidence from 59 real-time randomized experiments: the limited impact of online advertising.
- Podcast with Florian Foos on the effects of different campaign tactics.
- Eitan Hersh on what data US campaigners really use.
- Ground Wars – Personalized Communications in Political Campaigns by Rasmus Kleis Nielsen: or what canvassers really do when they are on the doorstep.
- Kate Dommett’s previous appearance on this podcast: What really happens at the grassroots when political parties push new ways of campaigning?
- One of my early experiments with using Zoom for politics and how Pokémon GO was used by some Lib Dems.
- Kate Dommett and John Curtice talks for the Political Studies Association.
- Kate Dommett on X/Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
