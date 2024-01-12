Political

Will it be the TikTok general election … or the Zoom general election?

Professor Kate Dommett is one of the UK’s absolute top rank experts on political campaigning, data and the internet. So who better to have back on Never Mind The Bar Charts to talk about how parties use data and what the next general election might bring?

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

* Affiliate links which generate a commission for sales.

Enjoy the show? Spread the word

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.