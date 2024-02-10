Political

By 59%-13% people support reform of the House of Lords

New polling from YouGov continues the pattern from previous polling, showing very strong public support for reform of the unelected House of Lords:

YouGov polling on House of Lords reform

However, as the Financial Times reports, Labour is downplaying its reform plans:

Labour is delaying plans to abolish the House of Lords as Britain’s main opposition party hones its policy platform ahead of the general election expected this year.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has axed proposals to scrap the upper house in a first five-year parliament and would instead implement only limited reforms to the Lords.

