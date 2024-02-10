Anna Sabine selected for Frome and East Somerset

Bath Newseum reports:

The Liberal Democrats have selected local businesswoman and campaigner, Anna Sabine, as their election candidate for the new marginal Frome & East Somerset constituency.

The new boundaries mean the constituency is set to be a two-horse race between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservative party.

The new constituency finds itself positioned in an area of Lib Dem strength – straddling the two Lib Dem dominated council areas of BANES and Somerset .. The constituency also includes a significant part of the Somerton & Frome constituency where, last summer, Sarah Dyke and the Lib Dems won a famous by-election with a 29% swing…

Anna Sabine lives locally and is raising her family here. She is an entrepreneur who has run award-winning businesses.

Liberal Democrat candidate for Frome & East Somerset Anna Sabine said:

“I am proud to stand for Parliament for my local area and am determined to give this constituency a strong voice in Westminster. The towns and villages in this new constituency have historically been taken for granted by their Conservative MPs.

“I will be a local champion who will fight to protect our waterways, save our health services and support local businesses. We have a Liberal Democrat MP, Sarah Dyke, in part of the constituency who is delivering every day for local communities, and I want to follow in her footsteps.

“At the next election, it will be a two-horse race between four more years of a tired and out of touch Conservative party, or a fresh start with a Liberal Democrat MP.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

It is fantastic to see Anna selected for her local area. Anna’s expertise in running a local business and her passion to deliver change is exactly what Frome and East Somerset needs after years of Conservative neglect. Somerset has been taken for granted by the Conservative party for far too long. At this year’s election, it will be a two-horse race between a committed local campaigner in Anna, or four more years of a tired and out of touch Conservative party. I can’t wait to visit to campaign for Anna.

Details of the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries, showing how they compare with the previous ones, are available from the House of Commons Library.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.