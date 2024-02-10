Political

How to improve people’s lives: Rachel Bentley on being a councillor

Rachel Bentley pointing

The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts features Southwark councillor Rachel Bentley on what it’s like being a councillor, the difference you can make to improve people’s lives, the disappointments of Sadiq Khan, life campaigning against Labour and, of course, her love of pointing.

Show notes

