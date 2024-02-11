Another 88 Liberal Democrat PPCs

Another big batch of new Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidates to welcome and wish good luck to: 88 this time.

So a deep breath and welcome to:

Aldridge-Brownhills: Ian Garrett, Arundel and South Downs: Richard Allen, Ashton-under-Lyne: Dominic Hardwick, Aylesbury: Steve Lambert,

Banbury: Liz Adams, Barnsley North: Penny Baker, Barnsley South: Simon Clement-Jones, Bethnal Green and Stepney: Rabina Khan, Bexhill and Battle: Becky Jones, Bedford: Henry Vann, Bexleyheath and Crayford: David McBride, Birkenhead: David Jones, Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley: Izzy Knowles, Birmingham Ladywood: Lee Dargue, Birmingham Yardley: Roger Harmer, Bournemouth West: Jeff Hanna, Braintree: Kieron Franks, Bridgend: Claire Waller, Bridgwater: Claire Sully, Bridlington and The Wolds: Linda Johnson,

Christchurch: Mike Cox, Clacton: Matthew Bensilum, Colne Valley: Katharine Macy, Coventry South: Stephen Richmond,

Dewsbury and Batley: Javed Bashir, Droitwich and Evesham: Oliver Walker, Dudley: Ian Flynn, Dulwich and West Norwood: Donna Harris, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard: Emma Holland-Lindsay,

Earley and Woodley: Tahir Maher, East Wiltshire: David Kinnaird, Enfield North: Gaetano Russo, Epping Forest: Jon Whitehouse,

Fareham and Waterlooville: Paul Gray, Farnham and Bordon: Khalil Yousuf, Finchley and Golders Green: Sarah Hoyle, Forest of Dean: James Joyce,

Gillingham and Rainham: Stuart Bourne, Gravesham: Ukonu Obasi,

Hamble Valley: Prad Bains, Harborough, Oadby and Wigston: Phil Knowles, Harrow East: Reeten Banerji, Harwich and North Essex: Natalie Sommers,

Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West: Ross Stalker,

Leeds Central and Headingley: Christopher Howley, Leeds East: Tobie Abel, Leeds South: George Sykes, Leicester South: Carol Weaver, Liverpool Walton: Sean Cadwallader, Lowestoft: Adam Robertson,

Maidenhead: Joshua Reynolds, Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr: Glyn Preston,

Newport East: John Miller, Newport West and Islwyn: Mike Hamilton, North Bedfordshire: Joanna Szaub-Newton, North Cornwall: Ben Maguire, North East Hertfordshire: Ruth Brown, North Herefordshire: Cat Hornsey, North Somerset: Ashley Cartman, Nottingham North and Kimberley: Christina Morgan-Danvers,

Old Bexley and Sidcup: Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett,

Plymouth Moor View: Sarah Martin, Poole: Oliver Walters, Poplar and Limehouse: Richard Flowers,

Redcar: Chris Jones, Reading Central: Henry Wright, Redditch: Andrew Fieldsend-Roxborough, Rochester and Strood: Graham Colley, Rossendale and Darwen: Rowan Fitton, Rugby: Richard Dickson, Rutland and Stamford: James Moore,

Southend East and Rochford: James Allen, South Norfolk: Chris Brown, Southport: Erin Harvey, South West Norfolk: Josie Ratcliffe, Spen Valley: Alison Brelsford, Stoke on Trent South: Alec Sandiford, Stourbridge: Chris Bramall, Sutton Coldfield: Jed Marson,

Tiverton and Minehead: Rachel Gilmour, Torridge and Tavistock: Phil Hutty, Tottenham: Durgesh Hari Prabu,

Weston-super-Mare: Patrick Keating, Worcester: Mel Allcott, The Wrekin: Anthony Lowe, Wrexham: Tim Sly and Wyre Forest: Shazu Miah.

Details of the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries, showing how they compare with the previous ones, are available from the House of Commons Library.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

