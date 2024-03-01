Two Lib Dem wins in East Riding and held deposit in Rochdale

Five principal authority council by-elections this week, alongside a Parliamentary contest.

The headlines are dominated by the Rochdale by-election, where thanks are due to Iain Donaldson for being the Liberal Democrat candidate:

Elsewhere, there were two impressive Lib Dem defences in the East Riding:

Congratulations to new councillors Ross Harrison and Tony Henderson on their wins, and increased majorities.

Plus also:

Thank you to Tony Harris for standing for the Lib Dems.

The winner is the former Conservative council leader who lost her seat there last year. Commiserations to Gary Hayes for missing out.

Thank you to Nico Kearns for being the Lib Dem candidate.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-elections at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

Wellington Town Council has a new member after Steve Mercer (Liberal Democrat) was elected unopposed. [Around Wellington]

This makes the Lib Dems the largest party on the council, a good reminder of a benefit from standing more candidates.

