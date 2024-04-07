An unusual name on Basildon ballot papers

Although the descriptions and logos next to candidate names on ballot papers are regulated, the field is free for candidates to change their own names. Hence this imaginative entry on local election ballot papers for this May:

No cunning use of name change though to get to the top of the ballot paper or to copy the name of a party leader.

UPDATE: Their real name is Terry Marsh, the former world champion boxer who was nearly a Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate in 1997 until the police intervened. He was later found not guilty. He changed his name to stand as a ‘none of the above’ candidate in the 2010 general election, and again in 2015. In 2018 he was convicted of assaulting the Presiding Officer at a polling station.

