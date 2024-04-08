Can Rishi Sunak save himself by doing a Jeremy Corbyn?
The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts took an unexpected turn when I was discussing the track record of polls closing in previous Parliaments with Professor Will Jennings. One of the most dramatic such examples was with Jeremy Corbyn in 2017… so perhaps he should be the role model for Rishi Sunak as he looks to rescue the Conservatives?
Show notes
- Have the polls closed in previous Parliaments?
- What are MRPs and can we trust them?
- Voting intention by supermarket.
