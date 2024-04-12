Lib Dems hold seat in Harrogate by-election

Two principal authority council by-elections this week, both Lib Dem defences and both tricky in their own way.

The contest in Harrogate, caused by the previous councillor having to be suspended by the party, saw a comfortable Liberal Democrat hold:

Congratulations to new councillor Andrew Timothy and the team.

In Scotland, a Liberal Democrat seat was also up. But this was one of the seats in a multi-member ward elected by STV, with the vacancy now filled by an alternative vote ballot for just the one post. As the Lib Dems had won one seat out of four in the ward under STV while finishing fourth on first preferences, holding that seat will be a tough call when the votes are counted today. I’ll add the result when the votes are in.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

Well done to Ulysses Preston and the team in Eirias ward, Colwyn Bay, who went from no candidate last time to 40% of the vote this time, missing out be 196 votes to 296 for the Conservative.

