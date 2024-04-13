I joined Times Radio this week for a panel with Matt Chorley discussing Kate Dommett’s research into how political parties spend money:

She’s also an expert in how political parties use data, and I discussed her new book on that recently on Never Mind The Bar Charts.

Among Kate Dommett’s great finds digging through election expense invoices was one to the Brexit Party for “emergency chair removal”. Quantity: 1. Cost? £5,000, plus VAT.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis