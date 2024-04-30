Andrew Stunell, former Lib Dem MP, dies

Ed Davey puts it well in his reaction to the sad news about the death of former MP turned peer Andrew Stunell:

A lovely and kind man, Andrew’s dedication to his constituency and to the party more widely helped so many, and always made working with him on something a pleasure.

Many others have also being paying their tributes, including:

Lisa’s thread mentions some wise advice from Andrew that captures his good nature: “Always stay behind and put away the chairs”.

Many condolences to his family and friends.

