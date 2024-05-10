Political

Council by-election results scorecard 2024-2025

Here’s the tally of seats changing hands in principal authority council by-elections held between the May 2024 and the May 2025 local elections:


Con
Lab
LibDem
Green
SNP
Plaid		Ind/
Other		Net
change
Con-1
(0/-1)		-1
Lab+1
(+1/0)		+1
LibDem0
Green0
SNP0
Plaid0
Ind/
Other		0
Each row shows the net gains or losses for that party, broken down by where those gains/losses have come from. Each cell shows the net gains/losses, followed by in brackets the total number of gains and the total number of losses.

The net totals in the right hand column give the overall political lay of the land, as shown by local council by-election results.

But it’s the details in each row of how a party’s performance varies against its different rivals that is the most useful in my book. That shows us what’s happening below in the surface in a way that national voting intention polls often struggle to do because they give total support levels rather than vote switching figures.

Much of the source data for this table comes via Britain Elects, Election Maps UK or ALDC. Thank you to all three.

Contests counted include delayed elections from the the usual May round of local elections (usually delayed due to the death of a candidate).

The by-election scorecards for previous years are also available: 2023-24, 2022-23 and 2021-22.

The Week in Polls

