Welcome to the latest in my little digital tips video series, this time covering two Facebook Page settings – Impressum and Privacy Policy – which you should use to help keep party and candidate pages the right side of the law.

Although the law is frustratingly imprecise regarding online imprints, it is certainly wise to put an imprint on political Facebook activity. Likewise, although data protection regulations do not set down exact wording and location for social media pages, it’s certainly wise to ensure that any pages being used for political purposes make it easy for people to find the relevant details.

Here is how to do just that:

