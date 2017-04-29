Lib Dem tip #31: what is Connect?

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Connect is the electoral database program used by the Liberal Democrats. This is where we store the names and addresses of voters, along with data which we gather – such as what voters tell us on the doorstep when we are out campaigning.

Connect is based on the NGPVAN technology which also powered Barack Obama’s winning 2008 and 2012 Presidential elections and is used by our sister party, the Canadian Liberals, winners of the last Canadian general election. In other words, it is very powerful and effective, although it can come with a little bit of a learning curve if you are helping with its administration.

Super-easy to use, however, are two of its key features Connect comes with a smartphone app, MiniVAN, which makes doorstep canvassing much easier to do, and for telephone canvassing there is the Virtual Phone Bank (VPB) feature which people can access via a secure website login. If you do run into any questions, there is an excellent support group for Connect users on Facebook.

