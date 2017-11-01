Connect: 8 things Lib Dem activists should know about the Connect electoral database program
- Connect is the electoral database program used by the Liberal Democrats. You can find out more about how and why it was introduced in my other Connect posts.
- There is a smartphone app, MiniVAN, which makes doorstep campaigning much easier, more effective and more efficient.
- Another of Connect’s excellent features is the ‘Virtual Phone Bank’ (VPB) which lets volunteers log in online to do telephone canvassing.
- There is an excellent Facebook support group for Connect users. Ask your local party / regional Connect manager to add you to the group.
- Don’t share your Connect login. The system holds confidential data about people which the party rightly has to hold securely. Your Connect login is just for you to use, and what is done with it gets logged and recorded.
- Nearly every time someone I’ve heard or seen someone say “it’s awful that Connect can’t do X”, Connect actually can do it. There are some things it can’t do, but asking colleagues how best to do a task rather than concluding it can’t be done is almost always a wise move.
- Connect works very differently from the party’s previous EARS system. Trying to do something the way it was done in EARS can result in frustration that you can’t find out how to do it. Connect frequently takes you through tasks in a different order, so go with how Connect works rather than trying to emulate how you did things in EARS.
- Connect provides a system for using data well to help with election campaigns and grassroots organisation. But you still need to think carefully about how to use data well.
