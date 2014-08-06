Been rung by 0161 827 8150? I wouldn’t do business with them

I got a call from Red Star Financial Management (0161 827 8150) earlier today.

In case you do too, here’s why I wouldn’t do business with them: they gave me a very questionable story about having my name on a database with claimed information about me that didn’t sound at all accurate. They were wanting to sell me their services to claim compensation for mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance (PPI), but I’ve never purchased PPI for a start.

Now, the classic cover story for dodgy PPI claims calls is for firms to say they are ringing carefully selected people who may have been mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance but in fact are doing widespread cold calling.

So the very questionable sounding claims about me made in the phone call by Red Star Financial Management lead to one clear conclusion: better safe than sorry and steer well clear.

In a similar vein, I would avoid doing business also with 0161 850 5451 or 0161 814 9565. All, you’ll see, with the 0161 dialling code. I wonder what it is about firms there at the moment?