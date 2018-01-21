See what happened with a Disney animated a political advert
This is from the 1952 US Presidential election, animated by Roy Disney, nephew of Walt. Quite fun – and also a healthy reminder about slipping into believing that politics now is awful compared to an imagined previous Golden Age of rational debate based on voters making a detailed analysis of contrasting policy positions.
Ike, aka Dwight Eisenhower, won the election along with his Vice President, one Richard M. Nixon. Thankfully, huge babies didn’t feature in their campaign.
