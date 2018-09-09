Layla Moran: Why I am spending the next year with our armed forces

Writing in her local newspaper, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran says:

Earlier in the year, the Prime Minister took the decision to involve British troops in armed conflict in Syria…

For several days it looked like Parliament would be recalled and MPs asked to vote on whether or not to send our armed forces into conflict.

I have to tell you, in those days, I barely slept.

For a few days the burden of being asked whether our service personnel go to war or not really hit home to me the importance of MPs understanding the roles, responsibilities, challenges and pressures our armed forces face.

That’s why I’ll shortly be embarking on the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme.

The scheme sees MPs undergo military training and go on exercises alongside armed forces personnel to help inform decision-making on defence issues in Parliament.