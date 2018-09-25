100% click-bait free headline: Barack Obama and a jar of paperclips

A post which delivers on what the headline promised: a photograph of that Barack Obama, with a jar of paperclips. Taken in 2015 when the President of the United States was addressing part of the intelligence community.

