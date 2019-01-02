“A lifelong Labour voter, I’ve now left to join the Lib Dems”

That quote is, of course, not from me but from someone else. In this case, Liberal Democrat member Liz Jarvis on her conversion from Labour.

Writing for The Independent, Liz Jarvis says:

I surprised myself when the decision finally came. I was raised in a politically split household: my mum, the daughter of Irish Catholic immigrants and a Women’s Libber, took my sister and I on marches and Labour Party picnics. My dad had been in the Middle East Land Forces and admired Thatcher. It was sometimes like living with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and the rows were furious. At my radical comprehensive kids were invited to stay at miners’ homes during the strikes, Ken Livingstone spoke at our sixth form society, and we were forced to sing Ebony and Ivory during the Brixton riots. By the time I arrived at Essex University my commitment to Labour was assured, and I was elected on to the student union newspaper as a Labour candidate.

But then came Brexit, and Jeremy Corbyn’s repeated support for Britain leaving the EU, following on from his lifelong support for Euroscepticism and his decision to go on holiday during the referendum campaign.

As Liz Jarvis adds:

[Brexit] is quite simply anathema to me, not just because I’m the granddaughter of immigrants, but because I believe so strongly in freedom of movement, and that the evidence backs up the overwhelming truth that we are better off in the EU than we can possibly be out of it. The Momentum-propelled adulation of Jeremy Corbyn left me cold. I was also increasingly uneasy about the accusations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party… The more I delved into Lib Dem policies, particularly on education, the NHS and crime, the more I realised that this was the party for me. I have always believed passionately in equality and internationalism, and politically, I am home.

Liz’s journey into the Liberal Democrats is one many other Labour supporters have been taking too.

Welcome, whether or not you find joining like a scene from the Wizard of Oz.