Ian Sollom selected by Liberal Democrats in South Cambridgeshire

Liberal Democrats in South Cambridgeshire have selected South Cambridgeshire District Councillor Ian Sollom as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the next general election.

Ian Sollom, who lives in Grantchester in the constituency, was elected to the council in May. He beat the Conservative incumbent, joining 29 other elected Liberal Democrat councillors to take control of the council in one of the party’s most dramatic results.

Commenting on his selection, Ian Sollom said:

It’s a great honour to be able to speak up for local people in South Cambridgeshire and to be able to work closely with an already well organised and committed team. I look forward to speaking out louder than ever about Lib Dem priorities for the country and South Cambridgeshire: fighting inequality, tackling climate change, fixing our broken politics, and of course giving you the final say on Brexit, with an option to Remain.

Mark Lunn, chair of South Cambridgeshire local party, added:

We are delighted with Ian ’s selection. He joined the party to campaign for Remain and to fight for our shared liberal values. He played an important role in helping to secure the magnificent victory we had at the local elections last year. I look forward to campaigning beside him in a People’s Vote and at the next general election.

Susan van de Ven, the previous PPC who had stood down from the role, added:

I am so pleased to pass the Liberal Democrat baton from one proud European South Cambridgeshire resident to another. Ian and I have campaigned together on an array of local issues, and for an open, fair and tolerant Britain in Europe. He will make an excellent parliamentary candidate for South Cambridgeshire.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

