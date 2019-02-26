ALDC (the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners) is the must-join organisation for Lib Dem campaigners – and there’s a special discounted rate for joining on offer. It lasts only until Sunday 10 March, so if you’re not a member yet, don’t dally…

Here are the details:

We want to help the Party achieve a bumper set of results in this May’s local elections – the biggest of this parliament. To entice you to join us and to ensure your team has the best chance of success, until Sunday 10 March, new joiners will get 50% discount from their first six months. Join us online at www.aldc.org/join Enter SPRING2019 in the discount code slot when prompted. You’ll pay just £3.41 a month for your first six months. Please help us spread the word and let your fellow team members who may be interested know. ​ How we can help you win – join us to get full access to all of our advice, resources and training: All the resources and templates you’ll need for your campaign, saving you valuable campaigning time, e.g. election time Focus, postal voter templates, posters…

for your campaign – access our best practice: what to do, when and how. Access to our member-only private Facebook Group to ask questions and share ideas with fellow campaigners and councillors.

with fellow campaigners and councillors. Heavily discounted Kickstart places and regular webinars covering topics such as using PagePlus and filling in nomination papers. Happy campaigning!

